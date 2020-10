The Martha’s Vineyard Museum connects community and music with its Island Songwriters’ Night on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5:30 pm. You’ll hear live music from Phil daRosa, Maryse Smith, David Saw, and Darby Patterson while you sit in the Bodman Courtyard at the MVM. Bring a blanket or a chair and a mask; social distancing is a must. To purchase tickets, visit mvmuseum.org/music.