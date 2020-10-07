Poet’s Corner

My Justice

For Ruth Bader Ginsburg and us

By Fan Ogilvie

She was normal. Hardly noticeable

Or noticed. She sat like a pilgrim on a court

Writing most of her years, serving that court

In dissent. She made history and law there,

And proved that the little woman gets to speak.

When did the passion for justice blaze in her?

I feel it came after her formal education.

She did well in college and law school

Then learned where society

Placed her — in the typing pool in the filing pool —

Way down with no ladder to start on.

That smarts. She took “down” as a challenge —

To rise above that discriminative behavior

Of the world. Once lit her passions burned

The roof off the men-only architecture.

One dissent

One win at a time.

Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found,”; several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place”; and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She is planning to publish a poetry dialogue between herself and Sappho. She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.