Poet’s Corner

My Justice
For Ruth Bader Ginsburg and us
By Fan Ogilvie
She was normal. Hardly noticeable
Or noticed. She sat like a pilgrim on a court
Writing most of her years, serving that court
In dissent. She made history and law there,
And proved that the little woman gets to speak.
When did the passion for justice blaze in her?
I feel it came after her formal education.
She did well in college and law school
Then learned where society
Placed her — in the typing pool in the filing pool —
Way down with no ladder to start on.
That smarts. She took “down” as a challenge —
To rise above that discriminative behavior
Of the world. Once lither passions burned
The roof off the men-only architecture.
One dissent
One win at a time.
Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found,”; several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place”; and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She is planning to publish a poetry dialogue between herself and Sappho. She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.