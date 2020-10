Awardwinning violinist Joshua Peckins has created “Songs of Loss and Hope,” an inspiring virtual concert film in which he introduces the music with historical context and engaging stories about the composers. The Edgartown library hosts a screening of the film on Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 pm. Join them for Peckins’ personal vision of how art and music bring us together. For the Zoom link, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org.