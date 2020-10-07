West Tisbury library hosts events this week

Jason Mazar-Kelly continues teaching an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom on Friday, Oct. 9. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz will continue her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes. From 11 am to 2 pm, patrons are invited to the library’s outdoor Pop-Up Library in the library parking lot (weather depending). Children’s and young adult materials, along with adult books and DVDS, will be available for contactless browsing and checkout. Librarians will be available onsite to help browsers pick their next reads; bring your library card or ID. There will be forms available to register for a card if you’ve never had one before. Mask wearing and social distancing are mandatory. There is no signup required to attend.

There will be no curbside pickup or virtual programming in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, Oct. 12.

Kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 4 pm, Bari Boyer and Tony Lee will facilitate a virtual “Combating Climate Change” course. This is a three-session course designed for people who are interested in learning more about climate change, becoming more effective in communicating with others, and actively mitigating the impact on our planet and ourselves. This course was developed by Elders Climate Action. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30 pm, join the library’s virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 5 pm, Jonah Kaplan-Woolner will lead an online mixed-level conversational ESL class. All levels are welcome to join. This class includes brief grammar lessons, short writing activities, and lots of games. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 6:30 pm, Jennifer Burkin will lead a virtual beginner drawing class for teens and adults. This class will cover the basics of drawing with charcoal and ink. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Jason Mazar-Kelly leads a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 8 am. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will lead virtual Traditional Storytime. Just like in a regular storytime, kids will be able to listen and enjoy books new and old, with some songs thrown in the mix. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to join. At 4:30 pm, local author and historian Thomas Dresser will give a virtual talk featuring his latest book, “Ghosts of Martha’s Vineyard.” Learn about haunted happenings from all six Island towns, as well as tales of pirates, murder, and the afterlife. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.