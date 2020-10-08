Chilmark house fire quickly extinguished

Firefighters from Chilmark, Aquinnah, and West Tisbury responded to a late-morning structure fire on Shotnaigher Lane Thursday.

The fire forced traffic down to one lane on State Road in the area of Chilmark-Aquinnah town line as fire trucks staged on State Road to battle the fire on the small side street.

The smell of smoke filled the air in the vicinity of the fire scene.

Chilmark Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw said the fire started on a stove and went into the vent over the stove, which also caught fire. Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the walls, Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw said the quick response of firefighters from all three towns got the fire contained quickly and kept the fire from spreading.

West Tisbury Fire Chief Manuel Estrella and Aquinnah Fire Chief Simon Bollin were also at the scene.