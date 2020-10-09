COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital

Updated 4:32 pm

The patient with COVID-19 admitted to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Wednesday has been released.

In an email to The Times Friday, hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre wrote the patient was released Thursday.

“We are very pleased that the patient was discharged yesterday in good condition,” she wrote.

The patient was the first patient with COVID-19 to be admitted to the hospital. On Wednesday, hospital officials said the patient was in “fair condition.”

While this was the first patient admitted to the hospital, there have been other COVID-19 positive patients who were transferred off-Island. In April, the hospital transferred three COVID-19-positive patients off-Island. One of those patients died in Boston, “due to medical complications not proven to be related to COVID-19,” according to a hospital spokesperson at the time.

The hospital has tested a total of 5,402 patients since March. Of those, 49 have tested positive, 5,336 tested negative, and 17 are pending results.

Meanwhile, TestMV reported a new case of COVID-19 Friday, marking the third day in a row that a new case of COVID-19 has been reported on the Island.

The new case, a woman under the age of 20, brings TestMV’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 31.

The asymptomatic testing site has tested 16,402 individuals with 15,670 negatives, and 701 pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 293 individuals. All of those tests have come back negative.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 81.

Of the Island’s 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 77 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. Four cases are still being monitored by public health officials

Through contact tracing, the cases of 30 individuals, or 37 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate.

Of 81 confirmed cases, 48 are female and 33 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 17 are 20-29 years old, 11 cases are 60-69 years old, 14 are 30-39 years old, 12 are 20 years old or younger, five are 40-49, and five are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

Massachusetts continues to see positive cases of COVID-19 across the state. On Thursday, there were 409 new cases and eight new deaths. The state now has 134,277 confirmed cases and a total of 9,350 deaths from COVID-19.

Updated with current data. — Ed.