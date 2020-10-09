MVRHS delves into issues of racism and inequity

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is looking to further address issues of racism and inequity in the school community by engaging in cultural responsiveness training and expanding equity programming for students.

At an All-Island School Committee (AISC) meeting Thursday, committee chair Robert Lionette said members have been reached out to by the Martin Luther King Action Team of the Nauset Interfaith Association, located on Cape Cod.

He said the educational task force on the Cape is supporting the anti-racism resolution put forth by the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC). The resolution was issued in June as a response to “issues of racism, equity, and diversity that have moved to center stage as the result of the events across the country,” according to the MASC website.

At the local level, the discussion by the committee was in part brought on by a Black Lives Matter message placed on the marquee in front of the high school at the beginning of the summer. The sign was taken down as the high school prepared to reopen.

“When we put the phrase up, my position was that as the leader of the high school, in that moment we had a lot of students who were actively leading movements in the community that we were looking to support,” MVRHS principal Sara Dingledy said. “The majority of us from a staff perspective really wanted to show compassion and solidarity with members of our community who, as a result of structural racism and violence, feel their lives were undervalued or overlooked.”

Putting words into action, Dingledy said the high school has been and will continue to evaluate the educational institutions at MVRHS in a way that addresses structural racism and implicit bias.

Ewell Hopkins said he was proud to bike past the Black Lives Matter sign at the high school, and it gave him “a great deal of joy and a sense of being heard and valued.”

But he wondered why the sign was taken down, and why a policy discussion was not had immediately after the MASC resolution was circulated. Island mother Patty Favreau wondered whether a more diverse committee with people of color would have given the necessary immediate attention to this issue.

“I can’t help but ask myself if maybe the sense of urgency and desperation and fear surrounding topics of race would be more present in the conversation if the committee was a bit more diverse,” she said.

Dingledy said the main reason for taking the message down from the marquee was to transition into back-to-school messaging and information for students and families.

She continued to say that words on a sign are valuable, but taking long-term, meaningful action in the school is the main priority.

“We have talked about putting the sign back up to show continued solidarity, but we are more excited to dive deep into the actual work,” Dingledy said.

Dhakir Warren, director of student affairs at MVRHS, said the presentations given on cultural responsiveness and equity programming during the meeting do not seek to justify the message on the high school marquee.

“Black Lives Matter is a social movement. It is a social movement that impacts and addresses the situation of people of color in this country as it relates to police violence and the systemic murder of blacks by law enforcement. I am very proud of the things we are doing at the high school with the support of our principal who gets it,” Warren said. “If there is an expectation of an apology or any sort of justification for addressing a human rights issue, that is not what you are going to hear tonight.”

Longtime MVRHS adjustment counselor Amy Lilavois said she is confident that the peer-to-peer programming that has taken place at the high school is effective on many levels, but acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done.

“I am insightful enough to know that we as a school community have to reflect on all our current practices, and we have to do this through the lens of institutional and structural racism,” Lilavois said.

Lilavois identified some programs that are already happening at the high school for students, and some new programs that will be available in the near future.

The school’s longest standing cultural sensitivity program, according to Lilavois, is the race culture retreat, which has been happening for the past 16 years. The two-day retreat brings 50 students of different racial and ethnic backgrounds together to share their life experiences and ways they think the halls of MVRHS could be safer for everyone, Lilavois said.

Another program soon to be launched is a support group led by Warren that will allow young men of color to come together in a safe space and share their experiences, while also providing opportunities for mentorships with adult men of color on-Island.

Lilavois highlighted a number of MVRHS alumni who have made great strides in the Island community surrounding equity and cultural responsiveness.

She said 2008 graduate Luiza Mouzinho, who is a Vineyard Vision Fellow and currently a clinician at the Island Counseling Center, has been facilitating a group for English Language Learners focusing on their transition into the United States and the Martha’s Vineyard community.

Another MVRHS alumni who graduated in 2017, Danielle Hopkins, is involved in an internship with Connect To End Violence. For her personal project for the internship, Lilavois said Hopkins has created the first women of color support group at MVRHS.

After Lilavois concluded her presentation, Warren discussed how MVRHS is creating a cultural sensitivity plan for school staff.

“Schools that are looking to increase equity are challenged. We need to move past a discussion of the existence and persistence of inequity and identify institutional changes that need to be made,” Warren said.

He noted that racism is inherently linked to all other forms of oppression, and with the proper tools to combat racism, the school will be better prepared to deal with other cultural and societal issues.

“When we advance our ability to dismantle racism as a system of oppression, we will be better poised to work at the intersection of racism, patriarchy, capitalism, ableism, heterosectualism, and so on,” Warren said. “As part of our larger efforts to address this issue, a small cohort of MVRHS staff are participating in educational opportunities which aim to shift norms for engaging in these conversations, and attempt to make the invisible transparent, and the implicit explicit.”

Dingledy said MVRHS will continue to do their work, but she hopes these efforts will translate to the entire Island community. “Our kids are depending on it, and the future of our Island is depending on it too,” she said.

As part of the ongoing initiatives to address structural racism and other equity issues, the high school has applied to the Culturally Responsive Practice Leadership (CRPL) Academy — a multi-year program offered by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that aims to establish ‘culturally responsive practices and a racial equity lens through pedagogy, policies, structures, and systems,” according to the Department of Education website.