Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Fall Colors on Martha’s Vineyard

Real Estate Confidential is a bi-weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute.

What could be better on a crisp fall afternoon than sitting and watching the leaves begin their transition to winter but not before giving us a beautiful display as a parting gift. Any home on Martha’s Vineyard that has some acreage and an even slight elevation can provide spectacular views over treetops and sometimes out to the ocean. Many give you the opportunity to take amazing hikes through nearby conservation trails that criss-cross the Island — some of the best fall views anywhere.

Fall is consistently our busiest time of year as homes empty of summer tenants and become available for easy viewing. With fewer homes for sale than in past years and the lowest interest rates ever, the demand is becoming stronger by the day. In this buying season, there are more and more homebuyers able to work from home. With many of their children studying from home, they are considering a year-round move to the Vineyard. This year-round trend can only create more demand for the same homes, pushing prices even higher.

I used to comment that taking a relaxed attitude to timing when buying on the Vineyard was fine and that the average 18 months you took to make the final decision, from talking about the purchase over the breakfast table to finally buying, is no longer advisable. There will always be homes to buy on Martha’s Vineyard but what will be the average price in two years? We have moved past $750,000 for a median sale price just a few years ago to over $1,100,000 so far this year. Yes, 10 years from now, or 20 years from now prices might dip down again. You will have had 10 years of fabulous vacations or 20 years of raising a family.

I never tire of the drive through Pilot Hill Farm to the beach, especially when the goats take up residence on top of their shed. 57 Christmas Hill is a special property for those who appreciate nature and privacy and the many amenities for outdoor enjoyment, including walking trails through 75 acres of its conservation land to the private association beach. The 1400 feet of beach is .8 mile from this site. The Farm also offers free-range eggs and farm-grown produce in season to its residents. The property offers a wonderful combination of pastoral views over extensive open fields and water views of the north shore and Elizabeth Islands, and sunsets. The site could be completely re-imagined and something very unique created to capture the potential of the land.

The substantial five-bedroom family home at 6 Post Oak Road in Chilmark is situated on 3.3 private acres off the road to Quansoo Beach. The home features a chef’s kitchen with high end appliances, a central stone fireplace, tall doorways that add lots of light and a feeling of space, a first floor master bedroom and a tennis court. The features and amenities do not stop there. In addition to three additional bedrooms, the second floor has a gallery library that looks over the main living spaces of the home plus a sweet reading/art nook up here with doors to a roof deck. The lower level includes a home movie theater, game room, office, wine cellar, and cedar storage.

This classic contemporary home at 13 Kapigan Hill is sited at the top of a hill with a sunset waterview of the Gay Head cliffs. The large eat-in kitchen overlooks a rock garden that leads down to the fenced pool area perfect for relaxing, dips or a private party. The home features a first-floor master bedroom and a potential first floor office. A brick floored sunroom is the perfect spot to relax and watch the leaves change to fall colors. The Prospect Hill Association offers several wonderful tennis courts and is ideally situated close to Menemsha. Of course you have access to Lucy Vincent and Squibnocket as well as multiple hiking trails and waterfront conservation land.

301 North Road is the quintessential up-Island farm property, with a renovated antique farmhouse and barn set among meadows surrounded by stone walls. With new windows and raised ceilings, this 1850 house feels comfortable and relevant today! The barn is a classic post and beam building which remains in good condition and includes an office or studio space. The property features endless stone walls and is surrounded by conservation land. This property is part of Seven Gates Farm and enjoys the benefits of miles of coastline including three distinct beaches and two docks, 1000 acres of common land with trails weaving throughout, two tennis courts and a lovely community of neighbors.

