Motorcycle and SUV collide in Tisbury

A motorcyclist and a motorist in a small SUV collided in Tisbury Friday night.

Tisbury Fire and EMS responded to the scene sometime between 8:30 and 9 pm, according to Tisbury Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Rolston. The accident occurred at the top of Pine Tree Road. Chief Rolston said the Tisbury Fire Department responded with a rescue truck and a hazmat truck. The motorcyclist was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by ambulance, he said, and he described the SUV as undriveable following the crash.

The day was busy for Tisbury firefighters. Many hours earlier, the department responded to a brush fire near a residence. The fire wasn’t large but came within six or seven feet of a propane tank, according to Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland. The call came in at about 1:20 am. Neighbors called in the fire, Leland said. The people who owned the tank were asleep at the time. Firefighters were able to snuff the fire before it could get to the tank. Had the neighbors not called or firefighters not extinguished the flames so quickly, “that could have been a very different situation,” Leland said.