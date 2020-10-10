SSA cancels some ferries

The following trips on SATURDAY 10/10/2020 have been canceled due to weather conditions.

M/V GOVERNOR 12:20PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V GOVERNOR 1:35PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367.

Earlier in the day, the Steamship authority issued the following travel alert: The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. tonight for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. Winds between 15-25 mph are forecast, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Service disruptions are possible.