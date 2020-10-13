Montessori school closed Tuesday 

Updated 10 am

The Vineyard Montessori School (VMS) will be closed Tuesday due to concerns about students’ possible exposure to a person with COVID-19, according to an email sent by Deborah Jernegan, head of school, to parents Monday.

“Over the weekend, we were made aware of a possible situation where students at our school could have been in contact with other students that have made contact with an asymptomatic parent who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend,” Jernegan wrote.

The private school in Vineyard Haven has students in grades pre-kindergarten to eighth grade. It is closing pending the results of other tests.

“In an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel school tomorrow, Tuesday, October 13, until we are aware of all [test] results that connect back to the person who tested positive,” Jernegan wrote. “Please know we are doing this as a precaution, and every step we’ve taken over this decision has been taken after thoughtful consideration, following strict protocols and medical experts who are invested in both the education and well-being of everyone at VMS. We feel it is better to close for one day to be safe while we wait for test results, than to open before obtaining test results.”

The school hopes to reopen on Wednesday, Jernegan wrote.

The school closure comes as three new COVID-19 cases were reported over the long weekend. Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday — one case at the TestMV site and the other at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Another positive case was reported at TestMV on Monday. The new cases bring the Island’s total number of confirmed positive cases since March to 108.

The Island has seen a small uptick in cases. On Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported its third case in three days.

Updated to include information about positive cases over the weekend.