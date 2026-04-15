Oak Bluffs approves $1.9 million override

After deliberating deep into the night on Tuesday over town expenditures, Oak Bluffs voters will need to return to the high school’s Performing Arts Center on Wednesday to hopefully wrap up voting on the remaining warrant articles of the annual town meeting.

Discussion during the town’s annual and special town meetings lasted from around 7:30 pm to 10:40 pm, and while 50 articles still need to be decided on, voters did make a major decision and approved a $1.9 million override to fill a funding gap in the town’s $46.2 million budget for fiscal year 2027.

This is the first time the town approved an override for its municipal budget since 2019. The override will still need to be voted on at the town election on Thursday, April 16 to become official.

Acting town administrator Wendy Brough told voters that the town was facing various increased costs that stemmed from mandatory, unavoidable expenses, including employee insurance spikes, rising educational costs, and new positions.

Town moderator Jack Law went over the annual fiscal year budget department by department. Although there were amendments on the meeting floor by Rizwan Malik, Oak Bluffs School committee chair, that reduced educational spending by $65,337.65, the town still faced a steep budget.

While the override, and the budget, ultimately passed, some voters expressed concern over the rising expenses and said there was a need to prepare for the future and stabilize the budget.

Voters also approved various town expenses, including $100,000 for fireworks.

Full story coming soon.