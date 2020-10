Children can explore Long Point Wildlife Refuge in West Tisbury with a naturalist/educator every Wednesday after school. Each week has a different theme. The program is designed for elementary school students, but it’s open to all ages. From 2:30 to 4:30 pm, they can learn about native plants, coastal ponds, and natural history. To register for the Oct. 21 adventure, visit thetrustees.org/event/58582.