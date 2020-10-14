Alessandra Hagerty joins The Times

The MV Times is pleased to welcome Alessandra Hagerty to the ad sales team.

Alessandra is a graduate of Stonehill College, where she earned a business/communications degree. Before joining us here at The Times, she was a senior account manager for the Knot WorldWide (formerly WeddingWire), spearheading the account management/renewal team and working closely with wedding vendors across the country to help them grow their businesses through cross-platform advertising. She lives in Edgartown with her husband James; their daughter, Julianna, who’s a first grader at Edgartown School; their son William, who attends Vineyard Montessori School; their Boston terrier, Charlie; and their newest addition: 10 chickens, known as the Hagerty Hens.

Alessandra joins Jenna Lambert and Alisun Armstrong on the ad sales team, and is ready to help you get the word out about your business.