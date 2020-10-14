On the calendar at the West Tisbury library

Jason Mazar-Kelly continues teaching an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom at the West Tisbury library on Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 10:30 am, ballerina Miss Shannon will host another virtual “Ballet and Books” storytime. This session is for ages 0 to 5. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz will continue her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes. From 11 am to 2 pm, come to the library’s outdoor Pop-Up Library in the library parking lot (weather depending). Children’s and young adult materials, along with adult books and DVDS, will be available for contactless browsing and checkout. Librarians will be available onsite to help browsers pick their next reads. Please bring your library card or ID. There will be forms available to register for a card if you’ve never had one before. Mask wearing and social distancing are mandatory. There is no sign-up required to attend.

Join the library for virtual Halloween Storytime with children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson on Monday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 am. This fun and not-so-scary storytime is for ages 2 to 5. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. At 2 pm, the Yard’s Jesse Keller Jason will lead online Adult Community Dance Class. All levels are welcome. This class can be done in the comfort of your own home on any surface, seated or standing. Classes meet every week on Mondays at 2 pm and Wednesdays at 10:30 am. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30 pm, kids ages 7 to 14 are invited to join a weekly watercolor class. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 4:30 pm, join a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 5 pm, Jonah Kaplan-Woolner will lead an online mixed level conversational ESL class. All levels are welcome to join. This class includes brief grammar lessons, short writing activities, and lots of games. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 6:30 pm, Jennifer Burkin leads a virtual beginner drawing class for teens and adults. This class will cover the basics of drawing with charcoal and ink. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Jason Mazar-Kelly leads his weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 8 am. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 9 am, the library offers virtual Children’s Yoga with certified instructor Miss Shannon. Class will include basic yoga postures, animal-themed games, songs, breath and relaxation techniques, and a storybook centered around kindness. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. At 10:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will lead virtual Traditional Storytime. Just like in a regular storytime, kids will be able to listen and enjoy books new and old, with some songs thrown in the mix. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to join.