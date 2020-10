Enjoy a mesmerizing live concert from musician Rob Thomas of Didgeridoo Down Under. The funky rhythms, percussion beats, and organic sound effects will be accompanied by a stunning virtual landscape of Australian forests, deserts, oceans, and beyond. For this immersive experience on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 7 to 8 pm, email the Edgartown library for the Zoom link: programs@edgartownlibrary.org.