Featherstone’s Holiday Gift Show returns

Featherstone Center for the Arts will host its 18th annual Holiday Gift Show. Doors will open to shoppers on Saturday, Nov. 14, and run through Wednesday, Dec. 16. The Holiday Gift Show will be open each day (except Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26) from 12 to 4 pm by appointment, for up to six people every half-hour.

For 17 years, the Holiday Gift Show has served as an annual fundraising event for Featherstone, with the art center receiving 50 percent of the proceeds. A press release from Featherstone says, “We are so grateful for your generosity and for your participation these many years. During these uncertain times, Featherstone wishes to support you, our local artists, by changing the commission structure this year to 60 percent. We realize that many of you have not had the opportunity to showcase and sell your art in 2020. We hope in a small way the Holiday Gift Show may provide not only a creative outlet but also some financial relief.”

Registration for the 2020 show is taking place online, and is due by Nov. 4; visit featherstoneart.org to learn more about participating in the event and to register.