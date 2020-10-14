The Galaxy Gallery in Oak Bluffs will host the Habitat for Humanity Art Sale on Oct. 17 and 18, Saturday and Sunday. Many Island artists have donated their work to a sale that will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard. Tax-deductible donations will give art lovers the opportunity to pick from several different categories of art. There will be paintings from well-known artists in a variety of mediums. There will also be some recycled art from artists unfamiliar to the Island.

This fun event will give browsers the opportunity to purchase fine art at an affordable price, and help start building the newest house for a deserving Island family. The gallery will be open Saturday and Sunday, from 12 to 5 pm. All proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity of M.V. Social distancing will be required, and please wear a mask to the event.

Galaxy Gallery, 99 Dukes County Ave., in the Oak Bluffs Arts District. 508-693-5444; galaxygallery.org.