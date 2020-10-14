Howes House writers resume meetings

Beginning Wednesday, Oct, 21, and every Wednesday thereafter from 2 to 4 pm, the Howes House writers will convene again in person. The group will be hosted again by the Up-Island Council on Aging, located across the street from Alley’s General Store in West Tisbury, in the large conference room.

Writers will work on poetry, prose, fiction, memoir writing, and more, sharing stories and ideas. Howes House writers have a long tradition of supporting one another to find their voice, to unlock writer’s block, to write vignettes, and to discover the power of the written word. The rich palette of participating writing talent has served to inspire, nurture, and support writers of all ages — from beginners to published authors — with their projects.

The desire to write and the trust given to the group by presenting and sharing work in progress will be answered with the respect and discretion this act of generosity and courage deserves, according to a press release from the group.

The number of seats is limited under board of health rules by the available space. Masks are required. It is suggested that writers register early to secure their seats. Email Ilmarinen Vogel, author and facilitator of Howes House Writers, at ilmarinengvogel@gmail.com, or call 774-563-5688 to save a space.