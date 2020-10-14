1 of 5

We have lots of weddings on this Island. And then there are “Island weddings.” Greg Bettencourt and Amanda (Sullivan) Bettencourt and her 10-year old triplets all got married last Saturday at 4 pm at her Edgartown home, in a classic Island wedding. By definition, Island weddings involve pedigreed Island families, and are between people well-known and well-loved by the Island community. Amanda is the clinical supervisor at the Island Medical Center’s walk-in clinic on State Road in Vineyard Haven.

Greg is the son of the late Peter and Susan Bettencourt, and works at Bettencourt Landscaping and Irrigation Co., founded by his dad. Susan was a go-to emergency room nurse at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for several generations of Island residents.

Thinking back to Island weddings in recent years — involving Larsens, Foggs, Hamiltons, and LaMarches, for example — the weather gods tend to shine on such events. So last Saturday was a showcase fall day, warming afternoon sun, touch of fall in the air, as about 60 friends and family gathered to watch as Jo Anne Kimball, Amanda’s BFF, officiated at the marriage.

Amanda’s sons, Noah and Mason, were Greg’s groomsmen. Her daughter Isabella was the maid of honor. Buckley’s Gourmet Catering, Oak Bluffs, prepared and served the meal. “It was all perfect. Noah gave a speech and made me cry. We’re just one big family now,” Amanda said after the wedding.

Now, in the age of COVID-19, things are a little different. For example, bottles of hand sanitizer were on tables, along with wedding favor candy. The event was outside, with people in close proximity wearing masks, others socially distancing. “People knew what to do. It’s important to take precautions,” Amanda said.

It was a feel-good event that we all needed.