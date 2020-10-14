Mediation Program seeks donations to waive fees 

In response to the pandemic, the board of directors of Martha’s Vineyard Mediation Program recently created a Solidarity Fund to waive fees for clients in need, planning to raise $10,000 by the end of October 2020, according to a press release from the program.

“This is a hard time for everyone. We want to make sure that community members can use our services without worrying about their ability to pay,” Sara Barnes, executive director, said. M.V. Mediation has always had a generous income-based sliding fee scale, but decided that even these nominal fees might be too costly for some community members.

M.V. Mediation is halfway to the goal. “We are asking individuals and organizations to join our solidarity push to help our neighbors who have been hit hard during the pandemic,” said Roland Miller, M.V. Mediation president. Fees for services valued at more than $5,000 have already been waived.

Martha’s Vineyard Bank agreed to boost contributions through providing $1,500 in matching funds through October.

Donations can be made by check or through the M.V. Mediation website, mvmediation.org.