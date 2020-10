In the virtual Chilmark library’s Zoom room, show off your dog and tell about its adventures, or share a photo and memories of a pup. The library staff will collect snapshots and put all of the stories in a book for everyone to enjoy. Get your pooch ready for his moment of fame on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 7 pm. To sign up and receive the Zoom invitation, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org.