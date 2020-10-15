TestMV reports new case

TestMV reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases 85 since March.

The new case is a female under 20 years old, according to data from the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health.

The asymptomatic testing site has tested 16,905 individuals with 34 positives, 16,450 negatives, and 421 pending results.

The hospital has tested a total of 5,587 patients since March. Of those, 50 have tested positive, 5,489 tested negative, and 48 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 293 individuals. All of those tests have come back negative.

Of the Island’s 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 77 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. Four cases are still being monitored by public health officials. The status of five other cases was not yet available.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 30 individuals, or 37 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate. Also, due to some patients being tested at the hospital and TestMV, the number of confirmed cases from each testing site and the total number of cases can not add up.

Of 85 confirmed cases, 51 are female and 34 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 17 are 20-29 years old, 12 cases are 60-69 years old, 14 are 30-39 years old, 13 are 20 years old or younger, six are 40-49, and six are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

Massachusetts continues to see positive cases of COVID-19 across the state. On Thursday, there were 568 new cases and 23 new deaths. Overall, the state has confirmed 138,651 cases since March and a total of 9,452 deaths from COVID-19.