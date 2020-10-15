Tisbury issues Halloween guidance

If you’re planning on taking your children trick-or-treating this Halloween or giving out candy to costumed kids, the Town of Tisbury has issued guidance on the town website.

“Residents and communities should follow safe and healthy tips to participate in Halloween activities that may limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” the guidance states. “As a reminder, any Halloween activities are subject to current state gathering size limits, as well as applicable sector-specific workplace safety standards.”

Indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people in an enclosed space, and 50 people in an outdoor space, according to the state guidelines.

The guidelines for Halloween were endorsed by the board of health at a meeting on Tuesday, health agent Maura Valley said.

The guidance includes information consistent with what’s been released by the Centers for Disease Control:

Enjoy Halloween outside rather than attending indoor events.

Place candy on a platter instead of a bowl

Instead of traditional trick-or-treating, opt for one-way trick-or-treating, with treats placed outside of the home for “grab and go” while keeping distance from others.

Have hand sanitizer available nearly any treats.

Wear a face mask or face-covering — a costume mask is not a substitute.

Observe good hand hygiene.

Refrain from touching your face.

Decorate your house for people to enjoy from their car.

Hold virtual costume contests or pumpkin carving events.

For complete details, see the town website.