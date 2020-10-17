Early voting popular amidst election uncertainty

1 of 6

Uncertainty over mail-in ballots, an effort to avoid large crowds during the pandemic, and simple practicality were all motivators that sent voters to the polls Saturday morning for the first day of early voting. Lines of voters started forming quickly across Island towns as soon as polling locations opened. In Tisbury and Oak Bluffs, a socially distanced and steady line of about 15 people formed soon after opening and lasted for over an hour. In West Tisbury and Chilmark, though crowds were sparser, the flow of voters was just as constant.

While it opened Saturday, early voting continues through Oct. 30 in Massachusetts, including on Sundays.

Some of the most frequent reasons cited for early voting were uncertainty over the capacity of the postal service to efficiently and properly handle the myriad of mail-in ballots, distrust of the government’s handling of the election, or a mix of both.

“I did consider doing mail-in voting but with everything that has been going on with the postal system, it just seems a little sketchy so I just wanted to make sure,” said Kenneth Vincent, who voted in Tisbury.

Jessica and Greg Mason, who voted in Chilmark, said they initially aimed to mail their ballots but the increasing uncertainty about the postal service’s reliability and ability to properly handle many mail-in ballots prompted them to change course. “We had actually filled out the early mail-in request and when all the stuff started happening about mail not being counted then we decided not to do it that way and do early voting instead,” Greg Mason said.

This uncertainty about the postal service’s ability to handle ballots was shared by many. “The mess that the Post Office was in this summer made me worry about voting by mail,” said Oak Bluffs voter Barbara Rush. “And I work full time and so sometimes Election Day it can be stressful to make sure that I get here so I thought the opportune thing to do is to come in and do early voting.”

For others, distrust seemed to be aimed at the current administration’s undermining of the election. Such was the case for Chesca Quinlan-Potter who has been living in Washington D.C for a few months but coincidentally returned to the Island this weekend to visit family. Quinlan-Potter decided to vote in person because she didn’t trust mail-in voting. “They are just finding any reason to make your vote not count so I wanted to do it the safest way,” Quinlan-Potter said.

The safety of voting on the Vineyard was also mentioned by voters. “I decided to not to do mail-in ballot because I felt safe voting in person here on the Vineyard with the infection rate so low,” Jacqueline Swan, another Oak Bluffs voter, said.

Other voters also explained that beyond the uncertainty of the circumstances, the importance of 2020’s election also prompted them to vote as soon as possible. “It is incredibly important to vote these days because we need to change things big time, said Diane Whittier in Oak Bluffs. “The way this country is going is not good so I have to do my part to make that big change to get things on the right track again.”

Similarly, for Jessica Mason, voting today did not feel early at all. “I’ve been waiting for four years to have the opportunity to vote and to make my voice heard so it’s really exciting to get out on the first day we could possibly get out and participate in the democratic process,” Mason said.

Where and when you can vote early

West Tisbury, Public Safety Building: weekdays, 8:30 am to 1:30 pm; weekends, 9 am to 11 am

Oak Bluffs, Oak Bluffs library: weekdays, 8:30 am to 4 pm, weekends; 8:30 am to 10:30 am

Edgartown, Town Hall: weekdays, 8 am to 4 pm; Saturdays, 2 pm to 4 pm, Sundays, 10 am to noon

Tisbury, Emergency Services Facility: weekdays, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm; weekends, 10 am to noon

Chilmark, Town Hall: weekdays, 8-12 noon (except Thursdays 8 am-12 noon and 4-7 pm); weekends 10 am-12 noon

Aquinnah, Town Hall: weekdays, 8:30 am-1:30 pm; weekends 10 am-12 noon