Balance rural character with smart growth

To the Editor:

It has been my honor to be an elected Tisbury representative to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission since 2013. As a commissioner, I’ve been able to speak for other local working families, businesses, and homeowners who treasure our Island, but also want to thrive in a community that supports them. I hope you will give me the opportunity to continue to serve by voting for me in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election.

Over the past seven years as an elected commissioner on the MVC, I’ve seen how much time, effort, and thought goes into reviewing individual development projects. Our DRI regulations and guidance are voluminous. Applicants spend thousands of dollars hiring experts to prepare, explain, and modify their plans. We were given extraordinary power to do all this in an effort to protect the land and waters of our special Island, but what does “protection” mean? My votes as a commissioner have been an effort to balance the rural character of M.V. with opportunities for smart growth and thriving local businesses. I think we should continue to applaud the history and earlier work done by the MVC, but tread mindfully given what our enabling legislation empowers us to do. Applicants coming before the commission should be given fair, efficient consideration based on clear rules and guidance for projects.

From my perspective, a successful MVC is one that supports town planning and zoning boards making decisions on local projects, while focusing on Island-wide issues such as preserving open space, improving water quality, managing traffic, supporting economic growth, and addressing affordable housing.

Everyone has opinions about what is best for this Island, but we need to work together. I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow commissioners to shape a future for Martha’s Vineyard that honors the past and lays the groundwork for a healthy, economically viable future for Islanders. Thank you for your consideration.

Josh Goldstein

Vineyard Haven