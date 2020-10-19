Edgartown officers give back through golf

The Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Golf Tournament, which usually accepts donations from local businesses, decided this year was their year to give back.

Each year, the Edgartown Patrolman’s Association reaches out to local businesses to donate gift certificates to give away during a raffle at their annual Golf Tournament, but this year the Association thought it was their turn to help out the businesses that are struggling through the pandemic.

“We realize this year has been one of the hardest years for our community. Our association has decided to not ask for donations this year,” a Facebook post on the Edgartown Police Department’s Facebook page reads. “Instead, each player will receive a gift certificate purchased by our association. It is our turn to support the businesses who have been there for us for so many years.”

The association purchased gift cards to Rock Fish, The Wharf Restaurant, Alchemy, 19 Raw, Square Rigger, Edgartown Meat & Fish, and Sharky’s Restaurant. The Great Harbor Market provided food for the players.

The golf tournament also helped raise money to go toward the Association’s scholarship fund and charitable work in the community.

The team of Matt Mincone, Matt Gebo, Nick Wojtkielo, Brad Cortez, and Jeremie Rogers came in first place of the tournament with a score of 54.14. The team of Dayce Moore, Rob Robinson, Kraig Mundt, Lance Lochart, and Derrick Mahoney came in second with 54.73. In third was the team of Omar Borges, Phillip Wornum, Joseph Sullivan, Mathew Wosney, and PJ Torres with 57.01.