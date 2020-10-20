Defendant in alleged shoplifting spree returns to court

A New Jersey man is due back in court on Nov. 2 to face charges stemming fromallegations of shoplifting from multiple Oak Bluffs businesses in September. On Sept. 8, Mohammed Khan, 36, of Bayonne, NJ, pleaded not guilty to three counts of shoplifting in Edgartown District Court. He was released on $750 bail with the condition he “stay away from stores in Oak Bluffs,” according to court documents.

Oak Bluffs Police were dispatched to the Circuit Ave store Slip 77 on the evening of Sept. 5. The store manager, Rachel Enriquez, waved over Sgt. Daniel Cassidy, according to a police report. Cassidy found Enriquez beside Khan and a woman later identified as Khan’s wife, who had two kids with her in a stroller. Enriquez showed Cassidy several items with their tags still attached that she alleged Khan had stolen. Soon after Basics owner Erin Tiernan and Blush Boutique MV owner Nancy Giodano arrived at Slip 77. They too alleged items were taken. Enriquez and Tiernan later provided footage “which clearly shows Khan taking items off the rack and stuffing them into bags…,” a report states.

Khan allegedly “shrugged” when asked if he’d stolen from the stores, a report states. Khan’s wife, Sumaya, denied knowing any of the items were stolen and claimed “she had been getting her nails done for the last two hours,” a report states. Oak Bluffs Police thought otherwise as they reviewed footage where Sumaya “can be seen in the video as a possible accomplice,” a report states.

Khan was in possession of a “large Vineyard Vines tote, a large gray backpack, and an orange travel size Samsonite suitcase,” according to a report. Those bags were “full” of stolen merchandise, a report states.

According to a report, the following items were stolen and in the bags: Blush Boutique: dress $52.99, vest $42.99, and shirt $49.99. Slip 77: romper $64, blouse $59, dress $69, and dress $59. Basics: seven items of clothing totaling $372.

“Smaller items were also recovered and returned to the following stores: Tangerine, Phillips Hardware, and Lazy Frog,” a report states.

Khan was escorted to the Oak Bluffs Police Station where he allegedly refused to speak with police. He was subsequently arrested.

Khan’s attorney, Elliot Savitz, couldn’t be reached for comment.