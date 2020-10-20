Edgartown may get Underground Railroad plaque

Elaine Weintraub, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Heritage Trail, informed selectmen that Edgartown Harbor is now officially recognized as a site on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, a branch of the National Parks Service. Edgartown Harbor is one of 12 sites recognized in the latest list from the Network to Freedom.

Rosewater Market owner Christopher Celeste offered to pay for a plaque to be placed at the harbor recognizing the designation. Selectmen directed Weintraub to work with town administrator James Hagerty and Celeste on securing a plaque.

Weintraub also gave special thanks to Dukes County Register of Deeds Paulo DeOliveira, who found the deposition given by sailors that led to the story of Esther, the “Indian woman” who mysteriously escaped from a ship after being bound. Esther’s story led to the Underground Railroad designation.

In other business, Meghan Gombos, a member of the MVC Adaptation Master Plan Subcommittee, gave a presentation on climate resiliency using an adaption booklet for Edgartown focused on specific areas of concern.

The presentation was part of a series of presentations the subcommittee is giving to each Island town.

Selectmen agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Task Force. The MOU shows Edgartown’s support for the Task Force to pursue a potential $125,000 state grant.

Selectmen also approved an annual all alcohol hotel liquor license for the Kelley House. Earlier this month, the historic Kelley House came under new ownership.