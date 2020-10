Children can explore their artistic talents outside on the beautiful Featherstone campus. This plein air experience, led by Coral Shockey, begins with an exercise using colored pencils, pastels, and crayons, and then continues with acrylic painting on canvas. The theme for Saturday’s class on Oct. 24, from 1 to 3 pm, is “Gratitude.” To register, call 508-693-1850, or visit featherstoneart.org/childrens-classes.html.