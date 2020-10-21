Get ready for this year’s ‘Lil Ladyfest

1 of 4

A mini-version of the Island’s annual music festival Ladyfest will take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 5 pm. This fourth annual festival will raise awareness and funds for CONNECT to End Violence, a program of M.V. Community Services which aims to reduce domestic and sexual violence, and assist victims in need on Martha’s Vineyard.

A properly sanctioned music performance outdoors at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, with limited ticket sales, will include a virtual live stream on MVYRadio’s Facebook page, and opportunities to donate to CONNECT will be made available.

Ladyfest is an annual music festival held on Circuit Ave. in Oak Bluffs, and presented by the Ritz Cafe. It was co-founded by Rose Guerin and Kelly Feirtag in 2017, with special assistance by the Ritz Cafe owner, Larkin Stallings. Previously, the event has featured female musical artists from many genres including rock, soul, and pop, who are mostly Island-based. The venue included several stages, with the main stage anchored at the bottom of Circuit Ave. in front of the Ritz, with a secondary smaller acoustic stage in Healy Square.

Guerin is a Martha’s Vineyard musician, and along with being a co-founder of Ladyfest, she also co-founded the Supporting Local Music Project. Guerin is dedicated to using the tools she has learned as a career musician to highlight community needs and raise money and awareness through her music. A staple at the Ritz the past few years, she has been entertaining folks with her original compositions and covers with a myriad of stellar musicians worldwide for decades. She’ll be joined at this year’s ‘Lil Ladyfest with Island favorites, including Don Groover, Buck Shank, and Willy Mason, as well as original Ladyfest performer Lilah Larson, who will open the night.

Last year’s festival included food vendors, Island artisans, shopping, and awareness of local initiatives. Previous performers include Sabrina Luening, Kate Taylor, Barbara Dacey, Delanie Pickering, Sol Y Canto, Jemima James, Rose Guerin, Siren Mayhew, Lucy Mayhew, Barbara Puciul, Emily Hunsaker, and Jessie Leaman.

A portion of profits from Ladyfest goes directly to CONNECT, with funds assisting victims of domestic and sexual violence with housing, bills, groceries, and any other needs. CONNECT aims to achieve its mission by changing the social norms through education, advocacy, and community mobilization. This also includes providing crisis intervention services, counseling, and support services for victims.

For more information, email roselymanguerin@gmail.com or kelly.feirtag@gmail.com, or call 202-258-0401.