Getting out the vote

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard are making the rounds in the final two weeks leading up to Election Day, Nov. 3. League members are doing standouts daily in various locations across the Island holding a sign that simply says, “Vote!”

Meanwhile, a group of activists are planning a register-to-vote rally on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 pm at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven, according to an email from Graysen Kirk, a student at MVRHS. Saturday is the final day to register for the Nov. 3 election. The event is being organized by Graysen, Lisette Williams, Kiely Rigali, Jenelle Gadowski, and others, according to the email. “Voting is an important part of social justice and getting change to happen in this world,” Graysen wrote in the email.