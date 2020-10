In a costume, sneak over to the Carnegie historic building in Edgartown for a Happy Hauntings Halloween Party. Enjoy creepy music, carved pumpkins, a spooky story walk, festive crafts, sweet treats, and maybe a trick or two. This family-friendly event at 58 North Water St. on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 12 to 4 pm, is free for all ages. For more information, contact the Vineyard Trust: melissa@mvpreservation.org, or call 508-627-4440, ext. 118.