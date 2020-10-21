Herd immunity would target the vulnerable

To the Editor:

Trump’s super-spreader solution is another version of ethnic cleansing. This is supposedly achieved by “herd immunity,” which entails getting 70 percent of the population infected with the coronavirus. This means 230 million Americans must become infected before the virus magically disappears.

In essence, if this is allowed, Trump will have successfully weaponized a segment of society that would have the power to kill the most vulnerable in our country — the poor, the elderly, the disenfranchised, the mentally and physically handicapped, those with compromised health, the uninsured, and in particular, people of color, who have already proven to be most susceptible to this virus.

And then there is the moral issue. Trump’s disciples, the “super-spreaders” who may have the virus but no symptoms, now have permission to infect at will … perhaps a disgruntled fellow worker, or a family member they secretly despise, or getting Aunt Alma infected in the hopes of an inheritance.

There is no end to this unconscionable and reprehensible behavior, and if you’re saying Nov. 3, you are dreaming.This man is not leaving without a fight, and someone better have a plan or democracy, as we know it, it is over.

June Parker

Vineyard Haven