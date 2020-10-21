ICAN asks for community involvement

The Island Climate Action Network (ICAN), in collaboration with the Martha’s Vineyard Times and the Edey Foundation, is asking for community support in fighting climate change.

According to a press release, Islanders can sign onto the ICAN website and see stories by The Times about various climate initiatives happening on-Island, and can pledge to take action in a number of small but significant ways. By voting to support climate advocacy initiatives at the state and local level, Islanders can make a difference and work toward a fossil-fuel-free future. People can also pledge to support the 100 percent Renewable MV Initiative when it comes up at their town meeting, which means that your community will work toward the ultimate goal of 100 percent renewable energy on Martha’s Vineyard by 2040.

Individuals are also encouraged to support town initiatives and warrant articles that make your town’s buildings energy-efficient and 100 percent electric through Green Communities designation.

Each individual effort to green the Island contributes to the larger goal of a more sustainable community. Check out the ICAN Climate Solution boxes in upcoming editions of The Times.