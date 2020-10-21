MVC begins review of MVRHS field proposal

The Land Use Planning Committee of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) has begun a pre-public hearing of the proposed field project at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS).

Phase one of the project is estimated to cost $7.7 million, and includes elements such as an eight-lane 400-meter track, one grass and one synthetic turf field, new lighting for a 700-seat grandstand, and a new facility containing restrooms, concessions, locker rooms, and a weight room.

At their meeting Monday, committee members heard from school officials representing the project, and from Chris Huntress of Huntress Associates Inc., the project designer.

Kimberly Kirk, chair of the MVRHS school committee, said the proposed project represents an urgent need for two-thirds of the high school student body. She stressed that throughout the planning process, the school has relied on “facts, data, and the guidance of established professionals who are experts in engineering, designing, and maintaining athletic fields.”

According to Kirk, athletics generate pride and enthusiasm for students and the community, and support the social, emotional, and physical well-being of students.

Despite the necessary improvements to the school building, Kirk said, this is a project that cannot wait, and another generation of student-athletes cannot wait.

“No other portion of the MVRHS facility has failed as this track has, no other portion of the building has been found to be in such poor condition as the fields without action being taken,” Kirk said.

Kirk reiterated the school’s affirmation in the application that the construction of the field project will be privately funded, and an independent fund has been established with the Permanent Endowment to garner fundraising.

Huntress then gave an in-depth presentation of the field project, and Alex Elvin of the MVC gave an overview of the commission staff report.

Elvin listed a number of issues that the commission is investigating, including the makeup of any synthetic materials. MVC executive director Adam Turner said the commission is conducting a peer study for the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in synthetic materials, along with any other leachable substances.

The MVC is also seeking confirmation to support claims that the materials in the synthetic field are recycled.

He said the MVC has compiled approximately 85 correspondences in support and opposition from environmental groups, parents, student athletes, and other community members.

One big question Elvin said was raised by some correspondences was how the project cost fits in with the rest of the necessary improvements to school facilities.

Elvin also said replacing the field at the end of its seven- to 10-year life would be costly, along with paying for additional phases that would follow phase one.

He said the MVC does not yet have a definitive statement from the applicant as to how the field would be replaced, and how future phases of the project would be funded.

“As far as we can tell, there aren’t any recycling facilities currently operating in the U.S. There is one that recently opened in the Netherlands, so there is a question as to how realistic it is to build that into the plan at this point, and whether recycling a field in the Netherlands would have any net benefit, taking into account the need to get the field over there,” Elvin said.

With usage hours being impetus to Huntress’ decision to include a synthetic field, Elvin said it would be helpful to see a list of anticipated usage hours, broken down by the type of use. He said there is a clear difference between a gym class using the fields, versus a varsity lacrosse team.

According to Elvin, he would like to see more specific numbers regarding field temperatures with a synthetic field, compared with a natural grass field.

He also said the MVC has not seen a fire safety and flammability plan for the proposed fields.

Commission chair Douglas Sederholm wondered how long the existing track could last with routine maintenance, and what would have to be done to extend its life.

And commissioner Fred Hancock said he hasn’t seen the mechanism that will determine when the synthetic field will need to be replaced. Huntress said there are tests that measure the firmness of the field at the end of its life to determine if it needs to be replaced.

Commissioner Linda Sibley wondered whether the athletic fields would be used by schools around the Island, as that will affect the intensity of use and the character of the athletic campus. “I think that West Tisbury versus Edgartown should be played in either West Tisbury or Edgartown, especially because of the use factor,” Sibley said.

Turner said he thinks Huntress should focus more on what the synthetic turf is made of, and talk more about why the current fields are in the condition they’re in, and how much upkeep will be needed for the proposed grass fields.

Huntress said part of his originally planned presentation included around 20 more slides with specifics regarding many of these questions, but the commission requested that the presentation be shortened to 30 minutes.

He said those additional slides will be available as public record on the MVC website.