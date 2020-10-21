Online poetry reading with Amarylis Douglas

The West Tisbury library presents an online poetry reading with local poet Amarylis Douglas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 5 pm. This live event will meet on Zoom. Douglas will discuss her newly released book, “The Fellowship of the Rain,” winner of the 2020 Blue Light Poetry Prize.

Set amidst America’s uneven economic recovery, Douglas provides a poetry of witness to the epidemic of homelessness. These poems are “individual and unforgettable portraits of Americans we don’t want to see, and for whom the word recovery hasn’t applied,” states a press release from the library.

Douglas is originally from the Berkshires, in Western Massachusetts. She has lived on the Island for 40 years, where she brought up her three children and taught in the Island schools. She also lived in Portland, Or., for 10 years, where she worked in the Title One program for Portland Public Schools. She has been in many writing groups in all three areas, most recently the Martha’s Vineyard Poets’ Collective. Now back, based on the Island, she returns often to spend time in Portland. Her poetry was first published in Our Place, A Selection of New England Poets, and also in The Vineyard Gazette and The Martha’s Vineyard Times.

Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to receive a Zoom invitation to join the event.