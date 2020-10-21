Tisbury: Little House on the Prairie

Heard on Main Street: It is a fact that the second mouse gets the cheese.

Farmers, take note: There is a free — no cost — series to be offered by A.C.E. M.V. to farmers, workers, and wannabes — taught by Julie Shanks, author of “The Farmer’s Office.” This starts next week, Thursdays, 4 to 6 pm on Zoom, beginning Oct. 29. Register by Monday, Oct 26, at acemv.org/farm-finances/.

I finally got my ballot — but I am still confused about question 1; is it dangerous to vote yes?

I prefer ballots without questions; maybe we can suggest that the state do separate ballots for questions, especially as this one supposedly won’t even be possible to put in effect for two more years. That fact wasn’t mentioned in the material the state sent out.

I think I have never watched so much TV or movies as in the past six months. And that doesn’t seem likely to change. It is fun to skip commercials and interesting to see some films I missed with some actors I very much admired — and still do.

I am still reading everything I can get my hands on — well, almost. The Library Book Club has chosen a book I never heard of that is scheduled to be discussed on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 1:30 pm on Zoom. It is called “Prairie Fires: The American dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder” by Caroline Fraser. But it is not what you may think. This book is described as a story of four generations of women grappling with family betrayals and long-buried secrets. And here I was hoping for “Little House on the Prairie.”

When I looked for information on that book, it was suggested I might like “The Lost Girls of Devon” — but the description of that book was nearly as unpleasant. I think I will pass on both of these. I haven’t exhausted all my favorite authors — and I am rereading a number of old books.

Did I mention that I reread “And Ladies of the Club” and discovered there was a very dramatic twist to the presidential election of 1876 that I’d never heard about? Whether a book is fiction or not, I always enjoy discovering historical bits that I had somehow missed before. I know I read this book before, but it could not have been just before a presidential election.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Paul Angelastro on Sunday. Tuesday belongs to Jeff Kristal, who is often found at the Crocker House Inn or town hall. Happy birthday.

Heard on Main Street: Have you ever considered that it may be that your sole purpose in life is simply to serve as a warning to others?

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.