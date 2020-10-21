TRI offers business loan program

=The Resource Inc. (TRI) is happy to announce the launch of a low- to moderate-income Microenterprise Loan Program, designed for micro-businesses of five or fewer employees (including the owner) on Martha’s Vineyard and the town of Dennis, according to an email from TRI executive director Melissa Vincent.

The program uses additional funding received by the CARES Act through the towns’ Community Development Black Grant-CV.

Applicants may fill out the pre-application questionnaire on TRI’s website at trimicroeloans.org to see if they qualify for a forgivable loan in order to receive relief from business loss due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pre-applications can also be picked up in print at TRI’s office at 18 State St. in Vineyard Haven, or requested by email at trimicroloans@gmail.com. Interested parties can also contact TRI at 508-696-3285 with any questions.

Completed applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.