Lenore Adele Irion of Saxton’s River, Vermont, died peacefully just before daybreak on September 11. For seven weeks she was in the care of her sister and medical hospice in her home in Alstead, New Hampshire. Her sister and two devoted friends were at her side as she took her last quiet breath that disappeared into the silence.

As her physical strength diminished, her sense of wonder kept growing. The late summer weeks provided so much richness outdoors in the gardens that surrounded her. Friends brought her flowers, played music, read to her, had meaningful conversation, and expressed their gratitude and love.

Born in 1952 into a family of six, Lenore spent her school years growing up in Wayne, Pennsylvania. She then settled on the Vineyard in 1973. Her love of the Island began in 1957 when her family first took their annual vacation up island for 3 glorious weeks. Many of her favorite places and memories are from the island. It was there that she made her closest friends

After 10 years of living and working in various Island businesses, Lenore returned to Pennsylvania and then Delaware to care for her aging parents, settling finally in New Hampshire and then Vermont.

Although a private person, Lenore touched many kinds of people with her warmth and kindness and pure heart. She was unaware of her innocent charm. Animals were her loves. The 11 dogs that she rescued were her beloved companions.

When asked in her last weeks what she felt good about accomplishing in her life, she answered first, among other things, “certainly taking care of mom and dad in their last years. It was an honor. We were a threesome. I felt proud of them and people could see that we loved each other tremendously.”

When asked what she wanted those of us who love her to remember about her, she answered, “Well … I loved my childhood and I have always loved to laugh“.

She will be greatly missed by her siblings, Christopher, Bert, and Jennifer, and by her nieces and nephews, Adele, Aubrey, Amanda, and Breton who were all blessed by her presence in the family.