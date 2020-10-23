Inquirer & Mirror bucks trend on local ownership

In a year that’s seen hundreds of community newspapers gobbled up corporate giant Gannett, The Inquirer and Mirror on Nantucket is reversing the trend.

The newspaper has been sold to 41 North Media LLC, according to a story on the newspaper’s website. The deal is expected to close on Nov. 1 and terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The newspaper has been under corporate ownership for 30 years, according to the story. It was once part of the Dow Jones Corp. along with the Cape Cod Times. Both newspapers were sold to Gatehouse, which recently merged with Gannett.

According to the newspaper, the local ownership group was put together by David Worth who “put together a small group of civic-minded individuals with a long-term history with the island,” according to a publisher Marianne Stanton.

Stanton could not immediately be reached for further comment.