State shuts down indoor ice rinks

Updated 1:40 pm

For the next two weeks all indoor ice rinks and ice skating facilities will be shut down due to clusters of COVID-19 cases connected to indoor ice hockey, according to a press release from the state Department of Public Health.

“This pause will allow for the development of stronger COVID-19 protocols to further protect players, families, coaches, arena staff and other participants, as well as communities surrounding hockey rinks,” the release states.

The order goes into effect on Friday, Oct. 23, at 5 pm and continues until Nov. 7 at 12:01 am. College and professional programs are exempt from the order.

The order came about due to multiple clusters occurring at ice rinks throughout the state following games, practices, and tournaments, according to the release. DPH also stated neighboring states such as New Hampshire have enacted similar restrictions in regards to indoor ice rinks.

There have been 30 reported clusters of COVID-19 involving organized ice hockey from residents of more than 60 cities and towns across the state, totaling 108 confirmed cases.

The MV Ice Arena reopened on Aug. 3 for organized skating and clinics. The arena put several measures in place such as having skaters change outside locker rooms, banning physical contact between players, and requiring masks while not on the ice. Only one fan per player is allowed inside the Arena.

At least one COVID-19 case on the Island has been connected to the MV Ice Arena. On Oct. 11 the YMCA, which operates the Arena, closed the facility down after an asymptomatic youth hockey parent tested positive for the virus. The arena underwent a deep cleaning and opened the following day.

Massachusetts continues to see positive cases of COVID-19 across the state. In an ominous sign Thursday, there were 986 new cases — the highest number of cases in a day since May.

The state also continues to see COVID-realted deaths with 30 new deaths for 9,589 overall. Overall, the state has confirmed 143,927 cases since March.

Meanwhile, There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported on the Island Thursday.

The hospital has tested a total of 5,884 patients since March. Of those, 50 have tested positive, 5,777 tested negative, and 57 are pending results.

TestMV has tested 17,500 individuals with 37 positive tests, 17,119 negative tests, and 344 pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 299 individuals. Of those 293 have tested negative and six are pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 87.

Of the Island’s 87 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. Two cases are still being monitored by public health officials. Information on two other cases was not yet available.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 31 individuals, or 36 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate. Also, due to some patients being tested at the hospital and TestMV, the number of confirmed cases from each testing site and the total number of cases can not add up.

Of 87 confirmed cases, 52 are female and 35 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 18 are 20-29 years old, 12 cases are 60-69 years old, 15 are 30-39 years old, 13 are 20 years old or younger, six are 40-49, and six are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

Updated to include COVID-19 data. — Ed.