Fuel support for local fishermen underway

Vineyard fishermen impacted by the pandemic have the opportunity to receive fuel assistance from the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust (MVFPT) through its fishermen’s vessel and vehicle fuel assistance fund.

“The fund is available to Vineyard commercial fishermen who were not able to participate in the MVFPT scallop, black sea bass, and scup community seafood programs,” according to a release. “The fund is part of a previously announced grant for the MVFPT’s community seafood program, awarded by Catch Together, a nonprofit organization that invests capital in support of fishermen, fishing communities, and ocean conservation throughout the country.”

Fuel assistance applications are available on the MVFPT website.

For questions or information on picking up an application in person, fishermen are encouraged to contact Peter Lambos at blackseabassmv@gmail.com or call him at 774-310-1525.