Leslie’s Pharmacy reopens doors for in-person shopping

Leslie’s Pharmacy is back open to the public Monday, after months of curbside-only service.

In a Facebook post, the downtown Vineyard Haven pharmacy thanked its customers for supporting the business during its curbside-only service.

“We have decided to reopen the doors to the public starting this Monday. We are short staffed and feel this will be the best for everybody involved,” the post reads.

Speaking to The Times Tuesday morning, manager David Holmberg said the in-person opening went a lot smoother than he thought it would.

“Most likely because it’s the off-season. We will see,” he said. “Most people are starting to realize it so it might start to get busier and busier.”

Holmberg added that it was nice to have people back shopping in the store.

The pharmacy is only allowing a maximum of 10 customers at a time and is asking people to keep entries to one household member at a time. Those waiting for a prescription and not shopping are asked to wait outside. Face masks or coverings are required.

“My staff & I look forward to seeing you inside the store and once again, thank you for your support and care during this crazy time in the world!” the post reads.

The pharmacy is still offering curbside pickup for customers not ready to enter the store.