William J. Bernard (“Billy”) passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2020 at the age of 49. He was born on Nov. 3, 1970, in Oak Bluffs to Francis Bernard and the late Joyce (Sydeski) Bernard.

Billy graduated from Martha’s Vineyard High School, and began his own landscape company at a young age. He owned and operated Greenlawn Co. of Martha’s Vineyard. Billy had a love of the outdoors and took advantage of all that Martha’s Vineyard had to offer. He loved hunting, fishing, shellfishing, boating, and swimming. He loved doing these things with his kids, and any friends or family who shared his passions. Billy was genuinely caring, kind, and funny, and just loved making people happy. He had four children that he loved more than anything else in the world.

Billy is survived by his father, Francis Bernard; his three sisters, Kathy Meyer (Gregory), Mary Johnson (Kenneth), and Stephanie Boudreau; and his brother, Richard Bernard; by his four children, Travis, Alyssa, Anthony, and Joseph; and by many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11 am at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue, Oak Bluffs.

