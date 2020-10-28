Aquinnah: Library services and events

You have three more chances to vote in the election: today, Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm, and of course Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 am to 8 pm at the Aquinnah Town Hall. We are lucky here that we don’t have the kinds of lines and wait times that other towns in the state have. When I went there was one person on their way out and then two more coming in as I was leaving. Plus, I got to talk to June Manning, which is always a treat.

The electric car charging stations are up and running. There is one at the town hall and one at the Cliffs. Now you can charge your electric car while you walk the path to the beach or while you vote.

A creepy, site-specific performance piece for Halloween, “UnExquisite Corpse,” will show at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum in Vineyard Haven on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, at 6 and 8 pm. The show is an immersive, farcical Halloween spectacle that shapes its haunted landscape through storytelling, music, and dance. Audience size is limited, and you must purchase a ticket to attend, no walk-ins will be allowed. The good news is that tickets are pay-what-you-can, and all proceeds will benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. The show is appropriate for ages 8 and up. Audiences and performers are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing measures. This is a traveling performance outside; dress warm and be prepared to walk and stand for the duration of the show. Audiences are strongly encouraged to wear costumes.

The library is continuing to host contactless pick up Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from noon to 4 pm. They are also offering touchless browsing on Saturday from noon to 3 pm on the deck, if you miss searching through the stacks this is your chance to be around larger quantities of books. On Saturday kids can join a Zoom Halloween craft at 11 am. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to join.

Thank you to my neighbor, Bruce Eckman, and to June Manning who are both retiring from the board of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services this week. They have both served nine years and helped to steer MVCS towards better serving the people of the Island.

It’s Scorpio season, the best season there is. No, I am not biased towards my own astrological sign. What makes you think that? Happy birthday to the only Buddy Vanderhoop and my neighbor, Kathy Newman, who both celebrate on the 29th, Arlen Roth, Oct. 30, and Halloween baby Carla Cuch.

