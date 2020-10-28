Chilmark: Tales of haunted happenings

Halloween, the second full moon of the month, and now clocks are turning back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 1. Time is marching on and it seems all anyone wants to do is live through this election. I was in NYC for two days last week, the weather was warm and the streets bloomed with people out enjoying life and curbside dining. St. Marks Place was wall-to-wall 20-something-year-olds by 7:30 pm. Sadly, it felt like I may not return until spring. And then I return and feel the immense connection to nature, how lucky I am to have found Chilmark and to be able to call it home.

Belated Happy Birthday wishes to Jan Buhrman and Happy 90th Birthday to Everett Poole.

“You can reserve a fresh heritage breed turkey, raised on pasture outside on organic grains” from Jan’s Kitchen Porch. Orders “include brine and instructions for brining” and are available on Monday before Thanksgiving. See kitchenporch.squarespace.com/turkey-pork. For locally raised turkeys you can order from Jefferson Munroe’s The Larder at bit.ly/3kw9LEg. Also Morning Glory Farm is taking turkey orders until Nov. 17, see morninggloryfarm.com/tag/turkey.

Local artist Heather Sommers completed work on her “Centaur Chronicle: Four Years with Trump. Twenty-six sculptures document drama and the dysfunction that has rocked this country since the inauguration of our 45th president.” See centaurchronicle.com.

Kate Taylor is working on a new album and you can help. Check out her Indiegogo campaign at bit.ly/2TqPF2i.

The Chilmark General Store and Larsen’s Fish Market have closed for the season. Menemsha Fish Market is open year-round. Menemsha Texaco’s new hours are Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am to 3 pm, feel free to order ahead at 508-645-2641. The shops at Aquinnah Circle are open weekends with great sales for holiday shopping.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 pm at the Chilmark library, join author Thomas Dresser for a virtual walk through Abel’s Hill Cemetery and learn secrets of our local dearly departed. On Friday, Oct. 30, at 5 pm join Larry Dapsis for Forensic Entomology: Using Bugs to Solve Crimes beginning in the 13th century. On Saturday, Oct. 31, at 6 pm Tom Dresser returns to talk about “Ghosts of Martha’s Vineyard;” learn about “haunted happenings from all six Island towns, as well as tales of pirates, murder, and the afterlife.” Join the Vineyard Bags Sewing Circle on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 5 pm to make bags, divert waste, start conversations, connect with each other, foster sustainable behavior, and have fun. Contribute unused fabric, time, or ideas. Reusable bags to be distributed free at Cronig’s Market and other Island venues. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invitation. Leave a token of encouragement and receive inspiration with Chilmark library’s community rock garden, in collaboration with MVCS’ Island-Wide Youth Collaborative and Disability Services. Find a rock and pick up painting supplies at the Chilmark library on Thursdays from 11 am to 4 pm. Leave your completed rock on the front porch of the library and it will be added to their garden. Take a rock from the garden when you need inspiration. Click thekindnessrocksproject.com for ideas on creating a kindness rock. For library information, see chilmarklibrary.org and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page. For the month of October, play I Spy and check outside of the Children’s Room windows for “not so spooky” seasonal creatures.

Farmers can take a free four-week online course in Farm Finances: Bookkeeping, Budgeting and Financial Planning, which runs Oct. 29 to Nov. 19. Learn more and sign up at acemv.org/farm-finances.

The Yard’s Jesse Keller Jason and Abby Bender’s Halloween farcical immersive dance event at the M.V. Museum is sold out.

Join the M.V. Family Chorus led by Roberta Kirn for the 19th Annual Winter Concert: Songs of Peace, Hope and Light. Attend six virtual rehearsals starting Monday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 6 pm. For more information, contact Roberta@BeWellSing.com. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19.

PathwaysArts continues open readings with their virtual Tuesday Writing and Poetry Series. Contact them for Zoom link information at PathwaysArtsMV@gmail.com, or call 508-645-9098. If you want to share your visual project, a music project, an informative video, or readings of poetry and prose, then get in touch.

Walk Island Folk Pottery’s magical quarter-mile sculpture trail created by artists Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff, open daily 10 am to 5 pm free of charge; the pottery shop is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, or by appointment. See islandfolkpottery.com.

The Chilmark Church’s Sunday 9 am services continue on Zoom. Find the Zoom information at chilmarkchurch.org.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything COVID or town related at chilmarkma.gov.

The last day for early in-person voting in Chilmark is Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 am to noon. The polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 am until 8 pm at the Chilmark Community Center at 520 South Road, Chilmark, for in-person voting.

If you’re on Facebook, then check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.