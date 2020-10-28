Museum will host interactive Halloween show

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum hosts UnExquisite Corpse, a Halloween spectacle, on Friday Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 pm. This immersive and farcical show shapes its haunted landscape through storytelling, music, and dance.

Audiences, limited to 30 people at a time, are led through the museum’s outdoor campus along a non-linear narrative in which they encounter a hodgepodge of Halloween archetypes over the course of an hour.

The performance is an unusual collaboration between nearly 20 local and diverse talents. The show was conceived and performed by Built on Stilts Dance Festival director and producer Abby Bender, Jesse Keller Jason, Joshua Bristow, Scott Crawford, Mikah Daniels, Phil daRosa, Brooke Hardman Ditchfield, Lisa Gross, Laura Hall, Holly Jones, Roberta Kirn, Brittney Moreis, Rob Myers, Claire Page, Darby Patterson, Xavier Powers, Kalyan Sayre, and other surprise guests.

The performance is recommended for ages 8 and up. Audiences and performers are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing measures. This is a traveling performance outside; the audience should dress warm and be prepared to walk and stand for the duration of the show. Audiences are strongly encouraged to wear costumes.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can, but donations are encouraged. Proceeds will benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4786184. Additional information can be found by contacting events@mvmuseum.org or 508-627-4441.