MVRHS golfers scramble with faculty at Farm Neck

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School golf team hit the links at Farm Neck with members of the high school faculty on a crisp, beautiful Tuesday afternoon.

The golfers played a mixed team, nine-hole scramble format. By the time dusk settled on the course, the foursome of science teacher and varsity basketball coach Mike Joyce, Athletic Director Mark McCarthy, senior tri-captain Andrew Marchand and sophomore Ryan Harding, finished in first place with a six-under-par 29.

“It was very rewarding in that it was so nice of the teachers to play and also that the teachers could physically see some of their students for the first time this year,” Vineyard coach Doug DeBettencourt said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vineyarders were not allowed to travel, and played no Cape and Island League matches this fall. However, through the generosity of the Vineyard Golf Club, Edgartown Golf Club, and Farm Neck and their respective members, the high school team played two matches at each venue against club members.

Coach DeBettencourt has 11 players on his team this fall, led by senior captains Pete Gillis, Andrew Marchand, and Aiden Marek. Cam Geary and Jacob Silvia are juniors, and Nick Ben David, Richie Combra, Jake Glasgow, Ryan Harding, Liam Marek, and Jack Walsh are all sophomores.