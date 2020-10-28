MVRHS honors fall sports seniors

1 of 19

The Vineyarder sports teams finally had something to cheer about Saturday afternoon on the athletic fields at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, as the field hockey, cross-country, and soccer teams all competed in front of 100 spectators, limited to family members only, to celebrate Senior Day.

The teams have been practicing and competing in intra-squad groups throughout the fall, but Saturday marked the first time that the student athletes have been able to show their stuff in front of an audience. The teams also held traditional Senior Day ceremonies, with family members joining their children on the field.

The field hockey players, split into Team Purple and Team White squads with seven seniors on each roster, were first onto Dan McCarthy Field, and played a spirited, entertaining match, with Purple coming out on top, 4-2. The seniors were in top form. Kylie Estrella tallied twice for Team Purple, with Emily Anderson and Lydia Carlos adding a goal apiece. Avery Simmons and Sydney Brown scored for Team White. Grace O’Malley made a pair of stellar saves in the White goal to thwart Charlotte Packer.

Following all COVID protocols, the stands were cleared after the match to make way for the girls soccer team.

For MVRHS Athletic Director Mark McCarthy, the day was off to a successful start. “Today is for the kids, for the families. I just wanted to give them the opportunity to have something that looks like normal,” he said. “With the field hockey, they had their senior recognition before the game, played the game, it was a 4-2 score, and the girls looked like, ‘Hey, we’re finally doing something normal again.’ I think it’s been a nice day so far, and I think they’re just excited to be playing. That’s what my goal was today, to give them a senior day and let the parents acknowledge and watch the kids play.”

The girls soccer match was another exciting contest, with the senior-heavy Team White holding off a promising group of Team Purple sophomores and freshmen by a 2-1 count. Play was divided into 20-minute quarters, allowing for extra stoppages to accommodate COVID protocols.

Senior co-captain Klara Reimann scored both White goals, drilling a 20-yard shot off the keeper’s hands into the right corner early in the first quarter before completing her brace with a second goal before halftime. Paige Malowski got one back for Team Purple nine minutes into the third quarter, with a sharp 10-yard shot inside the right post.

As the girls soccer match unfolded on Dan McCarthy Field, the Vineyard girls and boys harriers turned in a strong effort on the MVRHS cross-country course in front of an appreciative and enthusiastic group of family members.

Juniors Zach Utz (17:25) and Borja Tolay (17:32) finished 1-2, with Isaac Richards (17:49) third, Jonathan Norton (18:05) fourth, and Daniel DaSilva (18:20) fifth. Nate Porterfield (18:47, sixth), Sam Fetters (19:00, seventh), Duncan Brown (19:19, eighth), Owen Atkins (19:38, ninth) and Matt D’Andrea (19:48, 10th) rounded out the top 10.

Sophomore sisters Wren (20:05) and Eloise Christy (20:14) led the girls, finishing 11th and 12th overall. Yalya DeChiara (22:24, 18th), Maia Donnelly (23:04, 20th) and Alexa Schroeder (23:42, 21st) finished 3-5 for the girls.

The boys soccer team closed out the action under the lights with a barnburner of a match, as Team Purple (JVs and former MV United travel teamers) edged Team White (varsity) in a 4-3 thriller as the teams traded five goals in the final 18:30. Freshman Shaun Rogers-Thomas scored the match winner with 3:42 left on the clock by curling a perfect strike into the top right corner from the edge of the box. The talented frosh opened the scoring 15 minutes into the match. Lucas Cacique and Arthur DaSilva scored the other Purple goals. Kaio DaSilva notched a pair of goals for Team White. The second was a beauty, as DaSilva buried a perfect cross from Ryan Koster. Miguel Jirillo also scored for Team White.

Reflecting on a day that was special for players, coaches, and parents alike, girls soccer co-captain and standout goalkeeper Ruby Reimann said, “It’s super-special. I mean, with what we have, this is honestly more than I could ever ask for, the guidelines that we have to abide by and everything with COVID, this game and playing with the girls I’ve played with for five years [since eighth grade] are so special … I look forward to the next chapter of my life, hopefully playing soccer and seeing what the future has in store for all of us. It’s awesome to have people come here today; that was something I wasn’t expecting, but the fact that people were here, and I saw my parents and so many other people in our community that were allowed to come, was just a really special feeling and, you know, during all these times our community is always here for us, and that’s something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”